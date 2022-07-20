Emission control catalysts Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Emission control catalysts are devices that are used to control the emission of pollutants from combustion processes. Catalysts work by converting pollutants into less harmful substances. The most common type of emission control catalyst is the three-way catalyst, which is used in gasoline-powered vehicles. Three-way catalysts are able to convert carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and oxides of nitrogen into less harmful substances.

Key Trends

The key trends in emission control catalysts technology are:

1. The development of new and more effective catalyst formulations: As environmental regulations become more stringent, the need for more effective emission control catalysts has increased. Catalyst manufacturers are working to develop new formulations that can more effectively remove pollutants from exhaust gases.

2. The use of advanced catalyst materials: The use of advanced materials, such as nanomaterials, in catalyst development, is an emerging trend. Nanomaterials have unique properties that can make them more effective at catalyzing reactions and removing pollutants.

Market Segments

The Emission Control Catalysts Market is segmented by type, application and region. By type, the market is divided into palladium, platinum and rhodium. Based on application, it is segmented into mobile sources and stationary sources. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Emission Control Catalysts Market includes players such as BASF catalyst, Johnson Matthey, Umicore, Tenneco , Cataler, Heraeus, Bosal, Clean Diesel Technologies, Cormetech and DCL International Inc.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the emission control catalysts market are the stringent environmental regulations, the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, and the growing automotive industry.

Stringent environmental regulations are the primary driver of the emission control catalysts market. The emission standards set by various environmental agencies, such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Union (EU), are becoming increasingly stringent. In order to comply with these regulations, automotive manufacturers are using emission control catalysts to reduce the emissions from their vehicles.

The increasing demand for fuel efficient vehicles is another key driver of the emission control catalysts market. The rising fuel prices and the increasing awareness about the environmental impact of vehicle emissions are leading to the demand for fuel efficient vehicles. In order to meet this demand, automotive manufacturers are using emission control catalysts to improve the fuel efficiency of their vehicles.

