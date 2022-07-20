Specialty breathable membranes Market is set for lucrative growth during 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Specialty breathable membranes are materials that are designed to allow water vapor to pass through them while still providing a barrier to liquid water. These materials are often used in applications where it is important to keep the interior of a structure dry, such as in buildings where waterproofing is important. Specialty breathable membranes are available in a variety of different formulations, each with its own advantages and disadvantages.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in the specialty breathable membranes market.

One is the development of more breathable membranes that are also waterproof. This is important for applications where both water and air need to be able to pass through the membrane, such as in medical devices or protective clothing.

Market Segments

The Specialty Breathable Membranes Market is segmented by type, application and region. By type, the market is divided into polyurethane, PTFE, thermoplastic polyester, and others. Based on application, it is segmented by healthcare/medical, textile, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Specialty Breathable Membranes Market includes players such as Dorken Systems, Inc., DowDuPont, Inc., GAF, IKO Industries Ltd., Kingspan Group PLC, Knauf Insulation, Low & Bonar PLC, Riwega S.R.L, Saint-Gobain SA and Soprema Group.

Key Drivers

The drivers of the specialty breathable membranes market are the increase in construction activities, the rise in the disposable income of consumers, and the increase in the awareness of consumers about the benefits of these membranes. Other drivers include favorable government policies and the increasing number of construction projects in developing countries.

