Automotive Filters Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services "Automotive Filters Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031". Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies.

Automotive filters are devices that are used to remove impurities from the air, fuel, or oil in a vehicle. They are an essential part of a vehicle’s engine and help to keep it running smoothly. There are a variety of different types of automotive filters, each of which is designed to remove a specific type of impurity. The most common types of automotive filters are air filters, fuel filters, and oil filters.

Key Players

The major players in the automotive filter market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Cummins Inc., MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, Donaldson Company, Inc., ALCO filters, Lydall Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Mahle GmbH, Clarcor Inc., and DENSO Corporation.

Key Trends

The automotive filter market is driven by the increasing demand for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The market is further driven by the stringent emission norms set by various governments across the globe. The automotive filter market is classified into oil filter, air filter, fuel filter, and cabin filter. The oil filter segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The air filter segment is estimated to be the largest market in 2021, followed by the oil filter segment. The increase in demand for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles is the major factor driving the growth of the automotive filter market.

Key Drivers

The automotive filters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2031. The market is driven by the increasing demand for vehicles, the stringent emission norms, and the need for effective filtration of particulate matter and other contaminants.

Key Market Segments

The automotive filter market is bifurcated by filter type, application, distribution channel, and geography. By filter type, the market is divided into fuel filter, engine oil filter, engine air filter, cabin air filters, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. By geography, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

