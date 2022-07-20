Routing Market Trend 2022: Industry Upcoming Developments, Global Economics, Market Dynamics, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies of Top Key Players, Revenue Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Global Routing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Routing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Routing is the process of selecting a path for traffic in a network, typically between two nodes. A router is a device that forwards data packets between computer networks. Routers perform the traffic directing functions on the Internet. A data packet is typically forwarded from one router to another through the networks that constitute the internetwork until it reaches its destination node.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in routing technology:

1. The move towards software-defined networking (SDN) and network virtualization. This means that more and more networking functions are being moved into software, which can be run on commodity hardware.

2. The increasing use of IPv6. This is the next-generation Internet protocol, and it is gradually being adopted by network operators around the world.

3. The growth of the Internet of Things (IoT). This refers to the trend of connecting more and more devices to the Internet, including everything from home appliances to industrial equipment.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Routing market are the increasing demand for high-speed networking and the need for better scalability and flexibility in network infrastructure.

The rising demand for cloud services and virtualization is also driving the growth of the Routing market.

The need for efficient and reliable networking solutions that can support the increasing traffic demands of today’s businesses is another key driver of the Routing market.

Market Segments

The routing market is segmented by type, application, end-use, and region. By type, the market is classified into wired router, and wireless router. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into datacenter, and enterprise. Based on end-use, it is divided into BFSI, healthcare, education, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global routing market includes players such as ASUSTeK Computer Inc, Belkin International Inc, Cisco systems Inc, D-link Corporation, Eero LLC, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Netgear, Synology Inc, TP link Technologies Co Ltd, Xiaomi, and others.

