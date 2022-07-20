Global Automotive Adhesive Is Expect To Cross A Valuation Of Us$ 7 Billion By 2030

The global automotive adhesive market is expected to cross a valuation of US$ 7 billion by 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has been projected to impact the industry, owing to restrictions on automotive production, and reduced sales on a global scale. Also, automotive manufacturers are facing challenges in terms of component supplies, which, in turn, is also affecting the expansion of the automotive adhesive market size.

Prominent Key Players Of The Automotive Adhesive Market Survey Report:

Franklin International

H.B. Fuller Company

Ashland

3M

Dow Inc.

Jowat SE

Sika AG

Huntsman International LLC

Key Segments of Automotive Adhesive Market

Adhesive Type

Structural

Tapes & Films

Threadlocks & Retainers

Liquid Gaskets

Product

Solvents

Water

Hot Melt

Reactive

Others

Application

BIW

Glazing

Powertrain

Paint Shops

Upholstery

Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

