Global Automotive Adhesive Is Expect To Cross A Valuation Of Us$ 7 Billion By 2030

Automotive Adhesive Market By Product (Solvents, Water, Hot Melt, Reactive), By Application (BIW, Glazing, Powertrain, Paint Shops, Upholstery), By Vehicle, By Adhesive Type, By Sales Channel, By Region – Global Market Forecast 2020-2030

The global automotive adhesive market is expected to cross a valuation of US$ 7 billion by 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has been projected to impact the industry, owing to restrictions on automotive production, and reduced sales on a global scale. Also, automotive manufacturers are facing challenges in terms of component supplies, which, in turn, is also affecting the expansion of the automotive adhesive market size.

Prominent Key Players Of The Automotive Adhesive Market Survey Report:

  • Franklin International
  • H.B. Fuller Company
  • Ashland
  • 3M
  • Dow Inc.
  • Jowat SE
  • Sika AG
  • Huntsman International LLC

Key Segments of Automotive Adhesive Market

Adhesive Type

  • Structural
  • Tapes & Films
  • Threadlocks & Retainers
  • Liquid Gaskets

Product

  • Solvents
  • Water
  • Hot Melt
  • Reactive
  • Others

Application

  • BIW
  • Glazing
  • Powertrain
  • Paint Shops
  • Upholstery

Vehicle

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Light Commercial Vehicles
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Sales Channel

  • OEMs
  • Aftermarket

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • MEA

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Automotive Adhesive Market report provide to the readers?

  • Automotive Adhesive fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Automotive Adhesive player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Automotive Adhesive in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Automotive Adhesive.

The report covers following Automotive Adhesive Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Automotive Adhesive market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Automotive Adhesive
  • Latest industry Analysis on Automotive Adhesive Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Automotive Adhesive Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Automotive Adhesive demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Automotive Adhesive major players
  • Automotive Adhesive Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Automotive Adhesive demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Automotive Adhesive Market report include:

  • How the market for Automotive Adhesive has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Automotive Adhesive on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Automotive Adhesive?
  • Why the consumption of Automotive Adhesive highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

