Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size Anticipated to Attain USD 15.41 Billion By 2030

Thermal Spray Coatings Industry Overview

The global thermal spray coatings market size is anticipated to reach USD 15.41 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. The global market growth is attributed to the developments in aerospace, automotive, industrial gas turbines, oil & gas, steel, printing, and medical applications. The thermal spray coatings provide electrical/thermal conductivity, enhanced wear resistance, lubricity, chemical resistance, heat resistance, and corrosion resistance to the machine parts. Most of the machine parts are of high value, whose frequent replacement is uneconomical and leads to high costs for the end-user industries.

For example, drilling bits used in mining and offshore drilling operations have to endure the impact of hard terrains and the reaction of undersurface chemicals. The thermal spray coatings provide the required corrosion and wear resistance, which is vital in operations of this magnitude and can expect a growing consumption due to an increase in metal demand from the automotive and electronics sector. Thermal spray coating manufacturers enter into technological collaborations to enhance the current technologies for better market positioning. For instance, in April 2020, ASB Industries collaborated with the University of Nevada and Akron to develop double-layer coatings on magnesium.

Thermal Spray Coatings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global thermal spray coatings market on the basis of product, application, technology, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Metals, Ceramics, Intermetallics, Polymers, Carbides, Abradables, and Others.

The ceramics product segment dominated the global market with a revenue share of more than 31.5% in 2021. Ceramic coatings have excellent adhesion property which helps them adhere to the surface and provide corrosion protection, thermal barrier, dielectric strength, and sliding wear resistance to the coated materials.

It is used for coating gas turbine engines for clearance control, which helps in preventing the change in dimensions that occur due to thermal expansion since the rotating assemblies and blades heat up and cool down during operation. Hence it is used in aviation gas turbines, power generation, and gas and steam turbinesas it improves safety and reduces fuel consumption.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Aerospace, Industrial Gas Turbine, Automotive, Medical, Printing, Oil & gas, Steel, Pulp & Paper, and Others.

The aerospace application segment dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 32.0% in 2021. The parts in an aircraft are prone to degradation owing to particle erosion, hot corrosion, metal-to-metal wear, and fretting.

The global focus on decarbonization is increasing due to the rising environmental issues arising from coal-fired power plants. This has driven many companies to work to develop power generation systems to develop alternatives to achieve carbon-free power generation.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Cold Spray, Flame Spray, Plasma Spray, HVOF, Electric Arc Spray, and Others.

The plasma spray technology segment dominated the global market in 2021 and accounted for a revenue share of more than 32.0%. This process provides the advantage of spraying metallic and ceramic materials onto a variety of surfaces with excellent bond strength while minimizing distortion of the substrate on both large and small components offering.

This technology finds use in corrosion protection, electronics, and the automotive industry due to its compatibility with various alloys, metals, composites, and refractory metals. The cold spray technology application is driven by its development to cover other end-use sectors, contributing to its growth.

High-Velocity Oxy-Fuel (HVOF) was the subsequent dominating technology in the global market. It is used to restore or improve a component’s properties or geometry, enabling the equipment’s life extension.

Thermal Spray Coatings Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Established players are establishing contracts with major end-user companies to strengthen their market position.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global thermal spray coatings market are:

Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.

Höganäs AB

C. Starck Inc.

Castolin Eutectic

Wall Colmonoy Corp.

Powder Alloy Corp.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Carpenter Technology Corp.

Fujimi Incorporated

Durum Verschleiss-Schutz GmbH

Montreal Carbide Co. Ltd.

Kennametal Stellite

Oerlikon Metco

GTV Verschleißschutz GmbH (GTV Wear Protection GmbH)

Flame Spray Technologies

Medicoat AG

Progressive Surface, Inc.

TOCALO Co., Ltd.

American Roller Company, LLC

Bodycote plc

Lincoteck Surface Solutions

John Wood Group PLC

W. Gartner Thermal Spraying

Vitta Corporation

Flame Spray Coating Co.

Polymet Corporation

Curtis-Wright Corporation

Metallisation Ltd

TST Coatings, Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd.

TWI Ltd.

Integrated Global Services

A&A Thermal Spray Coatings

Thermion

Precision Coatings, Inc.

Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc.

Plasma Technology Inc.

HFW Industries, Inc.

Racine Flame Spray Inc.

BryCoat Inc.

