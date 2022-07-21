Single-use Bioprocessing Market Competitive Landscape, Strategic Initiatives and Forecast

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Single-use Bioprocessing Industry Overview

The global single-use bioprocessing market size is expected to reach USD 51.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2021 to 2028. The adoption rate and demand for single-use equipment have significantly increased in the past few years. This is due to the commercial advantages including cost and time-saving advantages associated with it, thereby driving the market.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global single-use bioprocessing market on the basis of product, workflow, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Simple & Peripheral Elements, Apparatus & Plants, and Work Equipment.

The simple and peripheral elements segment dominated the market for single-use bioprocessing and accounted for the largest revenue share of 49.0% in 2020.

On the other hand, the demand for disposable probes and sensors is continuously growing within the biopharmaceutical industry.

Based on the Workflow Insights, the market is segmented into Upstream, Fermentation, and Downstream.

The upstream workflow segment dominated the market for single-use bioprocessing and accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.0% in 2020.

Rapid advancements are made by SUT suppliers to advance the implementation of disposables in downstream processing.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer and Academic & Clinical Research Institutes.

The biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment dominated the market for single-use bioprocessing and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 58.0% in 2020.

manufacturers segment dominated the market for single-use bioprocessing and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 58.0% in 2020. Besides, academic and clinical research institutes are anticipated to witness healthy growth in the near future.

Single-use Bioprocessing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

OEMs are engaged in the expansion of their product to capture a solid revenue share of the market for single-use bioprocessing.

Some prominent players in the Global Single-use Bioprocessing market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Corning Incorporated

Pall Corporation

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Eppendorf AG

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Lonza

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

JM BioConnect

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Infors AG

PBS Biotech, Inc.

Entegris, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Kuhner AG

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Order a free sample PDF of the Single-use Bioprocessing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.