Carbomer Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | Anhui Newman Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, The Lubrizol Corporation

Carbomer is a polymeric compound used as a thickening and emulsifying agent in many cosmetic and personal care products. It is a white, fluffy powder that is insoluble in water. When added to water, it forms a clear, viscous gel. Carbomer has a variety of uses, including as a binding agent, emulsifier, and thickening agent. It is also used in some medications, such as eye drops, to keep the active ingredient in suspension.

Key Trends

Carbomer technology has seen a number of key trends in recent years.

One of the most notable is the increasing use of biocatalysts in the production of carbomers. This has led to a significant increase in the efficiency of carbomer production, as well as a reduction in the environmental impact of the manufacturing process.

Key Drivers

Market Segments

By Product

Carbomer 940

Carbomer 980

By End-us

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Anhui Newman Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

The Lubrizol Corporation

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Maruti Chemicals

Surfachem Group Ltd.

SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO. LTD.

