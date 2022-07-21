Beef Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Tyson Foods, Inc., Danish Crown, Cargill Incorporated

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Beef Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Beef Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Beef is the meat of cattle, which are animals that belong to the bovine family. The bovine family includes cows, bulls, and steers. The term beef can refer to the meat of any of these animals. Cattle are raised for their meat, which is known as beef. Beef is a rich source of protein and other nutrients, and has a unique flavor that many people enjoy. The meat is usually sold as steaks, roasts, or ground beef.

Key Trends

The key trends in beef technology are sustainability, humane treatment of animals, and traceability.

Sustainability is a key trend in beef technology because it is important to the environment and to the future of the industry. The beef industry has a large environmental footprint, and it is important to find ways to reduce that footprint. One way to do this is to produce beef more efficiently. This means producing more beef with fewer resources, such as water and land. It also means using more efficient methods of production, such as using less feed and using less energy.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the beef market are the same as those for any other commodity: demand and supply. The demand for beef is determined by factors such as population growth, economic growth, and changes in dietary preferences. The supply of beef is determined by factors such as the number of cattle in the herd, the rate of beef production, and exports.

The global beef market is currently experiencing strong demand growth due to population growth and economic development in many countries. The number of middle-class consumers is growing rapidly in developing countries, and these consumers are increasingly demanding higher-quality meat products.

Market Segments

By Cut

Brisket

Shank

Loin

By Slaughter Method

Kosher

Halal

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Danish Crown

Cargill Incorporated

Marfrig Global Foods S.A

NH Foods Ltd

Minerva Foods

St. Helen’s Meat Packers

