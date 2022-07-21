Bulletproof Vest Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | ELMON, Honeywell International, E.L Dupont

CITY, Country, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Bulletproof Vest Market report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A bulletproof vest is a garment that is worn to protect the body from being shot by a gun. It is typically made of a material that is able to stop bullets from penetrating the body. Bulletproof vests are most commonly worn by law enforcement officers and military personnel. They are also worn by security guards, private citizens, and others who may be at risk of being shot.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in bulletproof vest technology. First, vests are becoming lighter and more comfortable to wear. This is important because it allows people to wear them for longer periods of time without feeling uncomfortable.

Second, vests are becoming more affordable. This is important because it allows more people to purchase them.

Third, vests are becoming more effective at stopping bullets. This is important because it means that they are more likely to save lives.

Key Drivers

One of the key drivers of the Bulletproof Vest market is the increasing demand for personal protection equipment. This is especially true in high-risk environments such as law enforcement, the military, and security guards.

Another driver of the Bulletproof Vest market is the increasing awareness of the importance of personal protection. This is driven by the media coverage of mass shootings and terrorist attacks. This has led to a greater understanding of the importance of personal protection among the general public.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Hard vest

Soft vest

By End-User

Defense

Law enforcement

Civilian

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

ELMON

Honeywell International

E.L Dupont

U.S. Armor Corporation

KDH defense systems

Wenzhou Start Co.

Hawk protection

