Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market Set To Witness An Uptick During The Forecast Period

Thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market witnessed moderate growth in 2018, with demand surpassing 170 thousand tons, according to Fact.MR’s latest study. Thermoplastic copolyester elastomers demand is likely to benefit from broader developments in the automotive industry, especially the growing focus on improving fuel efficiency.

Automotive manufacturers are rapidly moving towards thermoplastic copolyester elastomers for production of new high-temperature resistant air ducts. Thermoplastic copolyester elastomers are also facilitating manufacturers to produce air ducts in a single material and using a single process. Focus on weight and cost reduction, while improving process efficiency are among the key factors that will continue to support adoption of thermoplastic copolyester elastomers in end-use industries.

According to Fact.MR’s study, demand for thermoplastic copolyester elastomers from the automotive industry will also be influenced by growing focus on passenger safety. Governments in various countries have mandated the inclusion of airbags in vehicles. Use of thermoplastic copolyester elastomers as a cost-effective material for airbag manufacturing will create significant opportunities for stakeholders.

Competitive Landscape:

the leading players including DowDuPont Inc., Celanese Corporation, DSM Engineering Plastics, Toyobo, Teijin Industries, DIC Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Tosoh Corporation, Samyang Corporation, LG Chem. Ltd., Chang-Chung Group, SK Chemicals, and Shinkong Group.

Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market Segmentations:

Application CVJ Boots Air Ducts Medical Consumer goods Electrical (wires & cables) Industrial Applications Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ MEA



