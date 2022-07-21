Lane Departure Warning System Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR surpassing 14% through 2031

According to a recent report published by Fact.MR, the lane departure warning system market would grow at a rate of 14% from 2021 to 2031, reaching an impressive revenue threshold. Prominent manufacturers are expected to capitalize on the surging popularity of autonomous vehicles to expand their influence across key regions.

During the period 2016-2020, the global lane departure warning system market grew at a rapid pace, experiencing a CAGR of 12% throughout the historical period. Luxury and premium vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, increasingly seek lane departure warning systems, with OEMs expected generate heightened revenue prospects.

Frequent road accidents and associated casualties is prompting automotive giants to equip vehicles with advanced lane departure warning systems to detect obstacles on time and avoid collisions. As per the W.H.O., approximately 1.3 million people succumb to road traffic crashes annually, costing nations 3% of their GDP. Hence, governments are sanctioning development of advanced collision detection and prevention systems, providing traction to lane departure warning systems sales.

Competitive Landscape:

A strategic collaboration can increase the revenue and market share of autoclaved aerated concrete. Innovative products and technologies allow manufacturers to enter new markets.

Lane Departure Warning System Market Segmentations:

Product Type Lane Departure Alert System Lane Keeping System (LKS)

Sensor Video Sensor Lane Departure Warning System Laser Sensor Lane Departure Warning System Infrared Sensor Lane Departure Warning System

End Use Application PCV Lane Departure Warning System LCV Lane Departure Warning System HCV Lane Departure Warning System

Sales Channel Lane Departure Warning Systems for OEMs Lane Departure Warning Systems for Aftermarkets



