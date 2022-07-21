Worldwide Demand For Forestry Machinery Is Grow At An Impressive 5% CAGR Through 2030| Fact.MR Forecasts

The forestry machinery market is anticipated to experience moderate growth during the forecast duration of 2020-2030, at a CAGR of around 5%. The forest products industry is highly integrated with housing, consumer goods, and manufacturing industry, among others. Rapid slowdown in the operations of these industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic is causing volatile demand for forestry products.

Prominent Key Players Of The Forestry Machinery Market Survey Report:

Eco Log Sweden Ab

Rottne Industri AB

Kubota Corporation

AGCO Corporation

Ponsse Oyj

Kesla Oyj

Caterpillar, Inc.

Key Segments of Forestry Machinery Market

Machine

Skidders

Forwarders

Swing Machines

Bunchers

Harvesters

Loaders

Other Forestry Machinery

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

