Automotive Smart Display Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Continental AG LG, Display Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation

An automotive smart display is an advanced type of in-vehicle infotainment system that provides a variety of information and entertainment options for drivers and passengers. It typically includes a touch screen display, voice control, and support for various apps and services. Automotive smart displays can be used for navigation, music and video playback, climate control, and other functions. Some systems also offer features such as wireless charging and hands-free calling.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in automotive smart display technology:

1. Increased use of OLEDs: OLEDs offer many advantages over traditional LCDs, including higher contrast ratios, faster refresh rates, and lower power consumption.

2. Use of touchscreens: Touchscreens are becoming increasingly common in automotive applications, as they offer a more intuitive and user-friendly interface than traditional buttons and knobs.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the automotive smart display market.

Firstly, the increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment systems in vehicles is driving the demand for smart displays.

Secondly, the growing trend of connectivity and digitization in the automotive industry is also fueling the demand for smart displays.

Market Segmentation

By Display Size

3 to 5

5 to 10

More than 10

By Technology

LCD

TFT LCD

Others

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Continental AG

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Visteon

YAZAKI Corporation

