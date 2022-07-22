Hair Extension Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions SRL, Balmain Hair Group B.V., Esqido SO.CAP.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Hair Extension Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Hair Extension Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Hair extensions are a way to add length, volume, and color to your hair. There are many different types of hair extensions, including clip-in extensions, tape-in extensions, and sew-in extensions. Extensions can be made from real human hair or from synthetic fibers.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in hair extension technology that are worth mentioning. One is the increasing popularity of micro-ring hair extensions. These extensions are applied using small rings that are attached to the natural hair. This method is becoming increasingly popular because it is less damaging to the hair than other methods, such as glue-in extensions.

Another trend is the use of new materials for hair extensions. In the past, most hair extensions were made from human hair. However, there are now a number of synthetic materials that can be used to create extensions that look and feel more natural. This is an important development for people who are allergic to human hair or who want to avoid the use of animal products.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the hair extension market are:

1. Increasing awareness of hair extensions: There is an increasing awareness of hair extensions and their benefits among women. This is driven by celebrities and social media influencers who are often seen sporting different hairstyles using hair extensions.

2. Variety of hair extension types: There is a wide variety of hair extension types available in the market, which gives women the opportunity to choose the type that best suits their needs.

Market Segmentation

By End-Use

Hair Care

Beauty & Cosmetic

By Type

Synthetic Hair Extension

Human Hair Extension

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions SRL

Balmain Hair Group B.V.

Esqido SO.CAP.

The Original USA

Donna Bella OpCo LLC

Cinderella Hair Extension

Klix Hair Inc.

Racoon International

