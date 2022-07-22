N-Propanol Market 2021 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends And Forecast | Royal Dutch Shell Plc, The Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Sasol Limited

New York, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global N-Propanol Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on N-Propanol Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

N-Propanol is an organic compound with the chemical formula C3H8O. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a characteristic odor. It is a volatile, flammable, and slightly toxic compound. N-Propanol is used as a solvent, antifreeze, and cleaning agent. It is also used in the manufacture of plastics, resins, and explosives.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in N-Propanol technology. One is the move towards more sustainable production methods. This can be done through the use of renewable feedstocks, such as biomass, or through the use of more efficient production processes that generate less waste.

Another trend is the development of new applications for N-Propanol. This includes its use as a solvent in various industries, as well as its use as an additive in fuel and lubricants.

Finally, there is an increasing focus on safety and regulatory compliance. This is driven by the need to protect workers and the environment from the potential hazards of N-Propanol exposure.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of N-Propanol market are its low toxicity, low flammability, and high solvency. Additionally, N-Propanol is a clear, colorless liquid with a slightly sweet odor. It is miscible with water and has a boiling point of 97.2°C and a freezing point of -88.6°C. N-Propanol is used in a variety of applications including as a solvent, in the production of plastics, as ifreeze, and in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries.

Market Segments

The N-Propanol Market is segmented based on type, application and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into N-Propanol, Isopropanol, and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into direct solvent, chemical intermediate, household & personal care, pharmaceutical, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The N-Propanol Market report includes players such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc, The Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Sasol Limited, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., OXEA GmbH, Carboclor S.A. and LG Chem. Ltd.

