Connected Aircraft Market Size 2022 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2031

The Connected Aircraft is an initiative to increase the use of technology in the aviation industry in order to improve the efficiency and safety of air travel. This initiative includes the use of data connectivity between aircraft, ground infrastructure, and air traffic control in order to improve communication and coordination. The goal of the Connected Aircraft is to reduce delays, increase safety, and improve the efficiency of air travel.

Key Trends

The key trends in Connected Aircraft technology are:

-Aircraft are becoming increasingly connected, with more and more systems and devices being connected to the aircraft’s network.

-Aircraft are becoming more and more reliant on data, with more and more systems and devices using data to function.

-Aircraft are becoming more and more capable of exchanging data with other aircraft, ground systems, and other devices.

-Aircraft are becoming more and more capable of using data to improve their performance and efficiency.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Connected Aircraft market are the increasing demand for real-time data, the need for better communication and collaboration among crew members, and the need for reduced operational costs.

The demand for real-time data is driven by the need for better situational awareness and decision-making. In the past, aircraft relied on ground-based systems for information, which could be delayed or inaccurate.

The need for better communication and collaboration among crew members is driven by the need for increased safety and efficiency. In the past, crew members were often isolated from each other, making it difficult to coordinate activities.

The need for reduced operational costs is driven by the need to improve profitability. In the past, airlines have been reluctant to invest in new technologies due to the high costs.

Market Segments

The Connected Aircraft Market is segmented by type, application, connectivity, frequency band and region. By type, the market is divided into systems and solutions. Based on application, it is segmented into commercial and military. On the basis of connectivity, it is bifurcated into inflight connectivity, air-to-air connectivity and air-to-ground connectivity. By frequency band, it is classified into Ka-band, Ku-band and L-band. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Connected Aircraft Market includes players such as GOGO LLC, Inmarsat, Global Limited, Honeywell International Inc, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Global Eagle, Airbus S.A.S, BAE Systems, Cobham Limited, and Thales Group.

