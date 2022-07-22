Fertilizer Additives Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues During The Forecast Period

Popular nitrogenous fertilizers are primarily driving demand growth for fertilizer additives. As nitrogenous fertilizers are at the forefront of global fertilizer consumption, this is expected to open potential strategizing avenues for fertilizer additives manufacturers. Nitrogen, being a vital nutrient for crop production will positively translate into widespread adoption of N-fertilizer, which in turn will support the growth of fertilizer additives during its production.

Thus, the global fertilizer additives market is poised to reflect a moderate growth of around 5% throughout the forecast period on back of heavy demand from growing agricultural activities requiring crop nutrition. Fertilizers additives for N-fertilizers were at the forefront of demand in 2019. However, the recent past has witnessed steady demand growth of P2O5, and K2O based fertilizer additives, revealing Fact.MR in a recently published report on global fertilizer additive market. As per the report, global fertilizer additive market is forecast to surpass US$ 1.3 Bn by 2027 end.

Mergers & Acquisitions to Remain Key Forte of Competitors

Global fertilizers additive market is consolidated in nature, with top players in the market accounting for around 80% of revenue share in 2019. Several competitors are focused on organic and inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions and long-term agreements and new product launches. For instance, in 2019, Huber Engineered Materials, USA entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Miller Chemical & Fertilizer, LLC to build a diverse portfolio in crop protection and nutritional agrichemical products.

Fertilizer Additives Market Segmentations:

Type

Anti-caking Agents

Dust Suppressors

Drying Agents

Granulating Agents

Others

Application

Nitrogen

Phosphorous Pentoxide

Potassium Oxide

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

