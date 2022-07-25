3D Printing Plastics Market to Witness Growth at 23.9% CAGR from 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

3D Printing Plastics Industry Overview

The global 3D printing plastics market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2022 to 2030. The market is projected to witness substantial growth due to rising demand from various end-use industries such as medical, automotive, aerospace and defense, and consumer goods. Properties such as clarity in the image, high durability, high impact resistance, excellent UV and temperature resistant, sliding friction, high chemical resistance, rigidity, and dimensional stability are significantly fueling the demand for 3D printing plastics in the above-mentioned end-use industries across the; globe.

3D printed products assist significantly in attaining economies of scale through the consumption of lesser lead time, reduced costs, and mitigated risks. 3D plastics also allow easier customization as per the consumers’ needs. Thus, attracting favorable government regulations across various end-use industries such as automotive, medical, and consumer goods. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. The medical end-use segment in the region is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period on account of the increasing applications of 3D plastics in prototyping, custom orthodontic implants, prosthetics, medical instruments, and others.

3D Printing Plastics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D printing plastics market based on type, form, end use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Photopolymers, ABS & ASA, Polyamide/Nylon, Polylactic Acid, and Others.

The photopolymers segment led the market and accounted for more than 55.0% share of the global revenue in 2021. Photopolymers are soluble liquid mixtures of monomer, polymer base, and oligomers along with a photoinitiator. They are lightly sensitive polymeric materials that when exposed to light, change their physical as well as chemical properties.

Polyamide/Nylon is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Nylon is also called Polyamide (PA). Nylon 6 and Nylon 6, 6 are two different grades of nylon, consisting of almost similar ratios of hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon. Nylon consists of a comparatively higher melting point, which allows it to become an ideal material to be used in several applications.

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Filament, Ink, and Powder.

The filament segment led the market and accounted for more than 65.0% share of the global revenue in 2021. They are manufactured and marketed in two diameters only, which include 1.75mm and 3mm. Their versatile properties, coupled with a surge in demand from several application industries such as food packaging , tableware, upholstery, and disposable garments, are expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

, tableware, upholstery, and disposable garments, are expected to drive the demand over the forecast period. 3D printing inks are anticipated to witness promising growth during the forecast period on account of the ongoing research & development activities as well as investments to develop smart inks. These inks enable the 3D printed structures to change their shape as well as color, thereby enhancing their functionality.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Medical Aerospace & Defense, and Consumer Goods.

The medical end-use segment led the market and accounted for more than 45.0% share of the global revenue in 2021. Key factors propelling the demand for 3D printing plastics in the medical industry include its cost-effectiveness, ease in customization, and growing incidences of vascular and osteoarthritis diseases.

Growth in aircraft manufacturing for defense and commercial purposes is likely to drive the demand for plastics in additive manufacturing. Increasing military and defense expenditure is anticipated to fuel the growth of the aerospace industry, thereby propelling the product demand. Airbus Group’s A350 and Boeing’s Dreamliner are among the most popular aircraft fleets witnessing demand in the aviation industry.

3D Printing Plastics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market participants are engaged in expanding the range of 3D printing plastics as well as their applications. As the technologies are rapidly advancing, the manufacturers of 3D printed plastics are also focusing on streamlining the pre and postproduction process.

Some prominent players in the global 3D printing plastics market include:

3D Systems Corporation

Arkema Inc.

Envisiontec Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

SABIC

Materialise NV

HP INC.

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

PolyOne Corporation

Royal DSM N.V.

