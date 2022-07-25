Electric Motor Sales Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, and Forecasts To 2028

Gene Therapy Industry Overview

The global gene therapy market size is expected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer coupled with the lack of effective treatment for the disease. Constant expansion of cancer genetic studies has deciphered relevant information about cancer-related molecular signatures.

This has driven the clinical trials for advanced cancer therapeutics, thereby driving the market growth. In addition, expansion of this mode of treatment in non-cancer applications with approval of therapies, such as approval of Bluebird Bio’s Zynteglo in June 2019 for β-thalassemia and others, demonstrates the shift in the preferences of companies towards other unsaturated segments.

Gene Therapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gene therapy market on the basis of indication, vector type, and region:

Based on the Indication Insights, the market is segmented into Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Inherited Retinal Disease, Large B-cell Lymphoma, ADA-SCID, Melanoma (lesions), Beta-Thalassemia Major/SCD, Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Peripheral Arterial Disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), and Others

The large B-cell lymphoma segment is estimated to account for the maximum revenue share by 2028. Although Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a rare disease, it is one of the most common fatal inherited diseases of infancy. Novartis and Gilead continue to expand their customer base across the globe for Kymriah and Yescarta, which are designed for the treatment of large B-cell lymphoma.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) led the gene therapy market in 2020 with the highest revenue share of over 41%.

Based on the Vector Type Insights, the market is segmented into Lentivirus, AAV, Retrovirus & gamma Retrovirus, Modified Herpes Simplex Virus, Adenovirus, and Non-viral Plasmid Vector.

The AAV segment led the global market in 2020 and held the largest market share of over 43% as a result of the success of AAV-based Zolgensma. In recent times, usage of AAV is rising significantly across various therapeutic areas, consequently witnessing a considerable demand during the forecast years. Proven records of non-pathogenicity is one of the important key factors boosting their adoption.

Lentiviruses are anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing vector type segment from 2021 to 2028. This can be attributed to the rising investments by companies and research institutes in this vector type, post-approval of Zynteglo in 2019 and Kymriah in 2017.

Gene Therapy Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

Rest of the World

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

An increase in funding and investment for advancements in gene therapies is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to market players. Furthermore, companies are engaged in strategic alliances to boost their offerings in the space, which is anticipated to intensify the market competition during the forecast period.

Some prominent players in the global gene therapy market include

REGENXBIO, Inc.

Oxford BioMedica plc

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

SANOFI

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

Novartis AG

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. (Gene Biotherapeutics)

UniQure N.V.

Shire Plc

Cellectis S.A.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Orchard Therapeutics

Gilead Lifesciences, Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Ltd.

Sibiono GeneTech Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

Gensight Biologics S.A.

Transgene

Calimmune, Inc.

Epeius Biotechnologies Corp.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

American Gene Technologies

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

