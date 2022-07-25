Immunohistochemistry Market Latest Insights On Growing Trends 2030

Immunohistochemistry Industry Overview

The global immunohistochemistry market size is expected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The high demand for accurate data has driven several technological advancements in IHC techniques, resulting in the delivery of precise and contextual data analyses. The emergence of advanced techniques, such as multiplex IHC, computational pathology, and next-generation IHC, is driving the global market. Immunohistochemistry protocols have gained popularity in clinical pathology, especially in the subspecialties of oncologic pathology, hematopathology, and neuropathology.

Immunohistochemistry Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global immunohistochemistry market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Antibodies, Equipment, Reagents, and Kits.

The antibodies segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for the largest share of more than 40.5% of the global revenue owing to the vital usage of antibodies in disease diagnosis and drug testing. The monoclonal antibodies and antibody-related products, such as Fc-fusion, antibody fragments, and antibody-drug conjugates have become the dominating product class in terms of usage rate.

and antibody-related products, such as Fc-fusion, antibody fragments, and antibody-drug conjugates have become the dominating product class in terms of usage rate. The use of kits reduces a lot of effort during the IHC procedure as it eliminates the selection procedure for use of an appropriate combination of antibodies and stains against a tissue sample. The compact nature and ease of use offered by the products under this segment are expected to drive the segment.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Diagnostics and Drug Testing.

The diagnostics application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 69. 00% in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Immunohistochemistry tests are widely used for the diagnosis of a wide range of chronic conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, diabetes mellitus, autoimmune diseases, and nephrological diseases. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to drive the diagnostics segment.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes and Others.

In 2021, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of more than 70.5% of the overall revenue. This growth was attributed to the high volume of IHC tests carried out in hospital settings. Furthermore, with the constant changes in the healthcare industry, the need for hospitals with advanced facilities has also increased. This, in turn, is also expected to augment the revenue flow in this segment.

Research institutes are expected to register a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is because the technique offers several advantages over conventionally used staining techniques in pharmaceutical R&D.

Immunohistochemistry Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

With the rising demand for IHC assays in cancer diagnostics, the key players are undertaking various strategic initiatives in the field of IHC, including new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansion, to meet the market needs.

Some prominent players in the global immunohistochemistry market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Bio SB

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Immunohistochemistry Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.