Worldwide Demand For Snacks Are Project Exhibiting A 6.5% CAGR During 2021-2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Snacks Market Report By Product Type (Nuts & Seeds, Cookies & Biscuits, Meat Snacks, Cereal Bars, Salty Snacks), By Sales Channel (Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Drug Stores), By Source Type, By Nature – Regional Forecast 2021-2031

Global demand for snacks is expected to proliferate at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2031, according to a recently published study by Fact.MR. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 751 Bn, with consumer inclining towards organic snacks consumption. By 2021-end, demand for snacks is expected to reach US$ 400 Bn.

Prominent Key Players Of The Snacks Market Survey Report:

  • National Biscuit Industries LTD SAOG
  • Kellogg’s
  • Kraft Foods Group Inc.
  • Nestle S.A
  • Campbell Soup Company
  • ITC Limited
  • Mondelez International Inc.
  • Lotus Bakeries N.V
  • Britannia Industries Limited
  • Calbee Inc.

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type

    • Nuts & Seeds
    • Cookies & Biscuits
    • Meat Snacks
    • Cereal Bars
    • Salty Snacks
    • Other Snacks

  • Sales Channel

    • Snacks Sales via Modern Trade
    • Snacks Sales via Departmental Stores
    • Snacks Sales via Specialty Stores
    • Snacks Sales via Online Stores
    • Snacks Sales via Drug Stores
    • Snacks Sales via Convenience Stores
    • Snacks Sales via Other Sales Channels

  • Source Type

    • Wheat Snacks
    • Maize Snacks
    • Rye Snacks
    • Rice Snacks
    • Fruits & Vegetables
    • Meat Snacks
    • Other Sources

  • Nature

    • Organic Snacks
    • Conventional Snacks

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Snacks Market report provide to the readers?

  • Snacks fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Snacks player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Snacks in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Snacks.

The report covers following Snacks Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Snacks market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Snacks
  • Latest industry Analysis on Snacks Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Snacks Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Snacks demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Snacks major players
  • Snacks Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Snacks demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Snacks Market report include:

  • How the market for Snacks has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Snacks on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Snacks?
  • Why the consumption of Snacks highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

