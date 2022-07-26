Electro Standards Telco Field Technician Approved Telephone/Telecom Cable Kit with Nickel Phone Plugs

Cranston, RI, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Electro Standards Laboratories of Cranston, RI, announces the addition of a Bantam Plug to Two Mini-Grab Test Hooks cable, Catalog Number 940322-006. This cable is now optionally available as well with the Telephone and Telecom Test Kit, Catalog No. 930849.

The Mini-Grab Test Hooks enable the user to “spring hook” onto hard-to-reach circuit points. The cable consists of a miniature 3-conductor nickel phone plug connected to two mini-grab test hooks having one red and one black body. This nickel plating makes the cable durable and less prone to corrosion as well as providing it with a more reliable level measurement. The cable is a 26 AWG, shielded, twisted pair and comes along with a high-flex PVC jacket.

The complete Telephone and Telecom Test Kit, Catalog No. 930849, contains thirteen high quality cables designed to facilitate test and access of high speed data interfaces. It is designed with input from the highly skilled Telco telecom installers, linesmen, and field technicians. All cables are packaged in a handy Test Kit Carry Case for maximum protection and a manual is included which delineates each individual cable configuration. This selection of telephone and telecom patch cables is compatible with all standard telephone systems, data and voice test equipment, and patch and interconnect devices.

Types of cables in the kit include: bantam plug/bantam plug; bantam plug/two telco piercing alligator clips; WE310 plug/bantam plug; WE310 plug/two telco piercing alligator clips; DB15 female/two bantam plugs T1; DB15 male/two bantam plugs, T1; and RJ48 plug/two bantam plugs. Custom-design cables and custom-content kits are also available to suit the specific needs of each company upon request.

These high-quality cables are manufactured with nickel phone plugs and high-flex PVC jackets. This Telephone / Telecom Test Kit is available at a discount to government purchasers via the Electro Standards GSA Schedule GS-35F-0286V. Electro Standards’ staff of knowledgeable sales engineers is available to assist with product and application questions at the number 401-943-1164 or email eslab@electrostandards.com.