New Zealand Cricket joins hands with Rario: What’s in for fans?

Auckland, NZ, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

A sweetly timed cover drive from Kane Williamson’s willow in a fully crowded Eden Park or an in-swinger from Trent Boult at scenic Bay Oval: Aren’t these the moments every cricket fan wants to be witness to? New Zealand is one of the best cricket nations in the world, not just because of the brand of cricket they play but also because of the unique cricket fields in the country that are both beautiful and welcoming for cricket fans.

There have been various epic moments in New Zealand cricket that people often talk about. The splendid unbeaten 181-run knock by Ross Taylor at Dunedin against England and the 5/18 spell of Tim Southee in a T20I against Pakistan at Auckland are just a few examples. There are plenty more!

All of us love these and other iconic cricket clashes that have taken place in New Zealand! Don’t we? Now what could be a piece of delightful news for us– the fans– is that there would soon be an opportunity to own these special moments that have taken place in the Kiwi nation. Rario, the world’s largest cricket NFT platform, has joined hands with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) as part of a five-year deal signed between NZC and Dream Sports to bring out NFTs in form of iconic cricket moments, player cards and other digital collectables from New Zealand.

This partnership comes as another step from Rario to revolutionise cricket fandom forever. The platform has already partnered with Cricket Australia (CA) and six other top franchise-based leagues in the world, including Big Bash League (BBL), Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), Lanka Premier League (LPL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Abu Dhabi T10 League and the Legends League Cricket (LLC). The things fans would only imagine owning in the past are now going to be all under one destination. What more can we as cricket enthusiasts ask for?

Meanwhile, the association between Rario and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) isn’t going to be limited to on-field cricket moments alone, there would be games and other community-engaging tools too. Several lucky fans would also stand a chance to win signed merchandise and meet their cricketing heroes from New Zealand once the partnership and NFts come to life.

Rario is the world’s largest cricket NFT platform that offers fans the opportunity to own and collect the most awesome cricketing moments. These moments featuring several top leagues and international superstars are available as cricket NFTs.