Graph Database Market 2021 Growth, Trends, Leading Players and Business Insights Forecast to 2031 | Stardog Union, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, ArangoDB, Blazegraph, Microsoft Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Graph Database Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A graph database is a database that uses graph structures for semantic queries with nodes, edges, and properties to represent and store data. A key concept of the graph database is the relationship, which directly connects two different pieces of information. This makes it easy to see how different data items are related, and it enables powerful queries that can follow relationships across the graph.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report –https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20148

Graph databases are well suited for applications that require the analysis of complex relationships between data items. For example, a graph database could be used to store information about social relationships, such as friends, family, and co-workers. The relationships between the data items would be represented as edges in the graph, and properties of the data items would be represented as nodes.

The advantage of using a graph database is that it can be very easy to query and analyze the data. For example, it would be very easy to find all the friends of a particular person, or to find all the people who live in a particular city.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in graph database technology:

Increased popularity: Graph databases are becoming increasingly popular, as they are well-suited for handling data that is highly interconnected. This is especially true for social media data, which often contains a lot of relationships between people, places, and things.

Improved performance: Graph databases have been designed specifically for handling data with many relationships. As a result, they tend to be much faster and more efficient than other types of databases when it comes to querying data.

Cloud-based: Many graph databases are now offered as cloud-based services, which makes them easier to set up and use. This is especially convenient for businesses that don’t want to invest in expensive hardware and software.

Key Drivers

Graph databases are well suited for applications that require the analysis of highly interconnected data, such as social networks, fraud detection, and recommendation engines.

Some of the key drivers of the graph database market include:

The need for real-time insights: Graph databases offer the ability to query data in real-time, which is essential for applications that require up-to-the-minute data, such as fraud detection and social media analytics.

Market Segments

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

Key Players

Oracle Corporation

Neo4J

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

DataStax

Ontotext

Stardog Union

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

ArangoDB

Blazegraph

Microsoft Corporation

Get Customized report as per your requirements –https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20148

Reasons to buy Graph Database Market Report:

• Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges

• Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest

• Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses

• Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market

• Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/