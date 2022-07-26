Large Format Printer Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2021-2031 | Panasonic, Sharp, Kyocera, Brother, Fujitsu

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Large Format Printer Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A large format printer is a type of printer that is used to print documents and images that are larger than the standard size of paper. Large format printers are typically used for printing posters, banners, and other large-sized documents.

Key Trends

The key trends in Large Format Printer technology are:

Increased print quality: Large Format Printers are now capable of printing at resolutions up to 1200 dpi, which is comparable to the quality of offset printing. This means that Large Format Printers can now produce prints that are much sharper and more detailed than before.

Increased print speed: Large Format Printers have also seen a significant increase in print speed, with some models now capable of printing at speeds of up to 150 pages per minute. This is a significant increase from the print speeds of just a few years ago, and it means that Large Format Printers are now much more productive.

Increased media flexibility: Large Format Printers are now able to print on a variety of media types, including paper, cardstock, vinyl, and even fabric. This increased media flexibility means that Large Format Printers can be used for a wide range of applications, from printing banners and signs to creating marketing materials and even garments.

Key Drivers

The Large Format Printer market is driven by a number of factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for high-quality printouts from businesses and consumers alike is driving growth in the market. Secondly, the advancement of technology is enabling manufacturers to produce ever-more sophisticated machines, which are able to print at higher resolutions and at faster speeds. This is making Large Format Printers an increasingly attractive proposition for businesses and consumers who require high-quality printouts.

Market Segments

By Technology

Ink-based Technology

Toner-based Technology

By Offering

Printers

RIP Software

After-sales Services

By Ink Type

Aqueous

Solvent

UV cured

Latex

Dye Sublimation

Key Players

HP

Canon

Epson

Ricoh

Xerox

Konica Minolta

Toshiba

Lexmark

Panasonic

