Urea Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | BASF SE, BIP, EuroChem Group AG, Jiangsu Sanmu Group, Koch Fertilizer

Urea is an important fertilizer because it contains nitrogen, which is essential for plant growth. Nitrogen is a key component of chlorophyll, which is responsible for photosynthesis. Urea is also relatively inexpensive and easy to transport and store.

Urea technology is a process that produces urea from ammonium and carbon dioxide. The process involves the reaction of ammonium with carbon dioxide to form urea and water. The urea is then purified and sold as a fertilizer.

Key Trends

In the urea market, one of the key trends is the increased use of urea-based fertilizers. This is due to the fact that urea is a very effective fertilizer, and it is also relatively inexpensive. Another key trend in the urea market is the increased use of urea-based adhesives. This is because urea-based adhesives are very strong and have a wide variety of uses.

Key Drivers

The urea market is driven by a number of factors, including the growing global population and the need for increased food production, the continued use of urea as a key ingredient in nitrogen-based fertilizers, and the use of urea in a number of other industrial applications.

The growing population and the need for increased food production are the main drivers of the urea market. The world population is projected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, and the demand for food is expected to increase by 70% over the same period. This will require a significant increase in agricultural production, which will in turn drive demand for urea.

Market Segments

By Grade

Fertilizer

Feed

Technical

By End-User Industry

Agriculture

Chemical

Automotive

Medical

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France



Key Players

BASF SE

BIP

EuroChem Group AG

Jiangsu Sanmu Group

Koch Fertilizer

OCI N.V.

Qatar Fertiliser Company

Yara International ASA

