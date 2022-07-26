Magnesium Hydroxide Market SWOT Analysis of Top Key Player Forecasts to 2031 | Xinyang Mineral Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Premier Magnesia, LLC

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Magnesium Hydroxide Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Magnesium hydroxide is a white powder that is produced when magnesium oxide is mixed with water. It is often used as an antacid to relieve stomach upset and heartburn. It can also be used as a laxative to treat constipation.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in magnesium hydroxide technology that are worth noting. First, the use of magnesium hydroxide as a fire retardant has been on the rise in recent years. This is due to the fact that magnesium hydroxide is an effective fire retardant and does not release any toxic chemicals when it is used in this capacity. Additionally, magnesium hydroxide is also being used more frequently as a coagulant in water treatment applications. This is because magnesium hydroxide can effectively remove suspended solids and other contaminants from water, making it safer to drink. Finally, magnesium hydroxide is also being used more frequently in the food industry as a food additive. This is because magnesium hydroxide can help to improve the texture and flavor of food products.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the magnesium hydroxide market include its wide range of applications in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, cosmetics, and others. Magnesium hydroxide is used as an antacid for the treatment of indigestion and heartburn. It is also used as a laxative for the treatment of constipation. Additionally, magnesium hydroxide is used as a fire retardant in the manufacturing of plastics, rubbers, and textiles. The growing demand for magnesium hydroxide from these industries is expected to drive the growth of the magnesium hydroxide market during the forecast period.

Market Segments

The magnesium hydroxide market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, application, end use, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into slurry, powder, and others. Based on application, it is analyzed across environmental protection, flame retardant, pharmaceutical ingredient, and others. By end use, it is categorized into industrial, municipal, pharmaceutical, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Player

The magnesium hydroxide market report includes players such as Xinyang Mineral Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Premier Magnesia, LLC, Kyowa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Nedmag Industries, Huber Engineered Materials, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Tateho Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Nabaltec AG.

