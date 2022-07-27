Chipless RFID Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Chipless RFID Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Chipless RFID is a type of RFID technology that does not use a microchip to store data. Instead, it uses a passive tag that contains a unique identifier. The tag is read by an interrogator, which uses a radio frequency to communicate with the tag. The tag does not require a power source, making it more cost-effective than other types of RFID technology.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Chipless RFID Market technology are miniaturization, multiplexing, and security. Chipless RFID tags are becoming increasingly miniaturized to allow for greater integration into smaller items and devices. Multiplexing is allowing for more data to be encoded onto a single tag, which is especially important as the tags become smaller. Security is also becoming more important as the tags are used for more sensitive applications.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the chipless RFID market include the need for smaller, more reliable, and more affordable RFID tags, the increasing demand for RFID applications in various industries, and the growing awareness of the benefits of chipless RFID technology.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Tag

Reader

By Frequency

Low frequency

High frequency

Ultrahigh frequency

By Application

Smart Cards

Smart Tickets

By End User

Retail

Healthcare

Logistics and Transportation

BFSI

Key Players

Checkpoint Systems

SATO VICINITY

SMARTRAC

Invengo

Alien Technology

Impinj

NXP Semiconductors

Atmel

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

