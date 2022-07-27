Automotive Adhesives Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 7 billion by the end of 2030

The global market for automotive adhesives is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 7 billion by the end of 2030. The sector has been adversely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, owing to lockdowns and restrictions on automotive production and raw material supply chains, which has hurt the production and delivery of automotive adhesives. However, the industry is expected to reflect steady growth in the near future, supported by investments towards product development aimed at longer durability and eco-friendliness, and transition by the automotive industry towards sustainability through hybrid and electric vehicles.

Leading participants in the automotive adhesive market are focused on product improvements and long-term contracts with major end-user entities to improve their product offerings and maintain revenue streams, aiding their overall growth in the global market space.

Automotive Adhesives Market – Scope of Report:

Key Manufacturers of Automotive Adhesives

Leading players in the automotive adhesive market include Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Arkema S.A., DuPont, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, Jowat SE, Dow Inc., 3M, Ashland, H.B. Fuller Company, and Franklin International, among others. The market is moderately fragmented, and the industry has largely been characterized by product development and industry partnership strategies.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Automotive Adhesives: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Automotive Adhesives demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Automotive Adhesives. As per the study, the demand for Automotive Adhesives will grow through 2030.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Automotive Adhesives. As per the study, the demand for Automotive Adhesives will grow through 2030. Automotive Adhesives historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2030.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2030. Automotive Adhesives consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Automotive Adhesives Market Segmentations:

Adhesive Type

Structural

Tapes & Films

Threadlocks & Retainers

Liquid Gaskets

Product

Solvents

Water

Hot Melt

Reactive

Others

Application

BIW

Glazing

Powertrain

Paint Shops

Upholstery

Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

