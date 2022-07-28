Blister Packaging Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2021-2031 | Amcor Ltd., Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global Group, Inc, WestRock Company

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Blister Packaging Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Blister packaging is a type of pre-formed packaging that is used for small consumer goods, foods, and pharmaceuticals. The packaging consists of a formed plastic cavity or pocket that is sealed around the product. Blister packaging can be made from a variety of materials, including PVC, PET, and aluminum. The most common type of blister pack is the clamshell, which is a two-piece pack consisting of a base and a lid.

Blister packaging has a number of advantages over other types of packaging. It provides excellent product visibility and is tamper-evident. It is also lightweight and takes up less space than other types of packaging, making it ideal for small products. Blister packaging is also relatively inexpensive to produce.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report –https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20155

Key Drivers

The blister packaging market is driven by a number of factors, including the growing demand for pharmaceutical and healthcare products, the need for better product visibility and shelf appeal, and the desire to reduce packaging costs.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in blister packaging technology include:

Increased use of thermoformed blisters: Thermoformed blisters offer a number of advantages over traditional cold-formed blisters, including better dimensional control, increased strength, and improved barrier properties. As a result, thermoformed blisters are being increasingly used for a variety of applications.

Increased use of foil-based laminates: Foil-based laminates offer superior barrier properties and are ideal for applications where a high degree of protection is required. They are also becoming increasingly popular for applications where a high degree of shelf life is required, such as for pharmaceuticals and food products.

Increased use of printed blisters: Printed blisters offer an attractive way to package products, and can be used to convey important information such as product branding, instructions, and warnings.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Carded

Clamshell

By Raw Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Aclar

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Key Players

Amcor Ltd.

Bemis Company, Inc.

Berry Global Group, Inc

WestRock Company

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Sonoco Products Company

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Winpak Ltd

Huhtamaki Oyj.

Visipak

Tekni Plex

Get Customized report as per your requirements –https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20155

Reasons to buy Blister Packaging Market Report:

• Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges

• Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest

• Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses

• Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market

• Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/