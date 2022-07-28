Angioplasty Balloons Market expected to register a CAGR of ~5% throughout 2020 to 2025

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global angioplasty balloons market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019), and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2025. The study divulges compelling insights on the angioplasty balloons market on the basis of balloon type (normal, drug-coated, cutting, scoring), and material (non-compliant, semi-compliant), across six major regions.

Balloon angioplasty is increasingly being used to carry out various specific tasks during surgeries, such as scoring, cutting, and drug eluting. Manufacturers of angioplasty balloons are focusing on improving patient outcomes by constantly upgrading their existing products. Balloon angioplasty is widely preferred for being minimally-invasive, and can be performed under local anaesthesia, wherein, the patient can be discharged within 24 hours after the surgery, in most cases. Moreover, drug-coated balloon angioplasty, in particular, results in significantly lower post-surgery care, and has been associated with lesser long-term reintervention rates as compared to regular angioplasty. On the back of these factors, Fact.MR estimates the global angioplasty balloons market to be valued at US$ 2.4 Bn in 2020. However, recent unfavourable changes in the reimbursement scenario are expected to peg market growth in the near future, with a projected CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period (2020 to 2025).

Angioplasty Balloons – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Angioplasty Balloons evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Angioplasty Balloons are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Angioplasty Balloons, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Angioplasty Balloons, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Analysis:

The global angioplasty balloons market is considered moderately consolidated, with the three top players in the market – Boston Scientific, Cordis Corporation, and Abbott – occupying over 60% of the market share. Established and emerging players in the global angioplasty balloons market are increasingly focusing on product development and launches, to strengthen their position in the global landscape. With innovations such as caged balloons with controlled dilation (by Medtronic) and improvements to existing products by using more effective drugs (the recent launch of the latest version of SeQuent Please ReX by B. Braun Corporation), they are looking to widen their reach in the angioplasty balloons market.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing.

Angioplasty Balloons demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Angioplasty Balloons. As per the study, the demand for Angioplasty Balloons will grow through 2025.

Angioplasty Balloons historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2025.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 202o-2025. Angioplasty Balloons consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Angioplasty Balloons Segmentations:

Balloon Type:

Normal

Drug-coated

Cutting

Scoring

Material :

Non-compliant

Semi-compliant

Geography:

North America US Canada Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand Japan China India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



