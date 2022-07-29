Low intensity sweeteners Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Low intensity sweeteners report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Low intensity sweeteners market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Low intensity sweeteners are artificial sweeteners that are used to sweeten food and drinks without adding calories. They are also known as non-nutritive sweeteners or sugar substitutes.

Low intensity sweeteners are made from a variety of different chemicals, including aspartame, sucralose and saccharin. They are many times sweeter than sugar, so only a small amount is needed to achieve the desired sweetness.

Low intensity sweeteners are used in a variety of foods and drinks, including diet sodas, sugar-free gum and candy, and some baked goods. They are also available in a granulated form that can be used to sweeten coffee and tea. There is some debate about the safety of low intensity sweeteners. Some studies have linked them to cancer, while other studies have found no such link. The FDA has determined that all of the currently approved low intensity sweeteners are safe for human consumption.

Key Market Segments

The low intensity sweeteners market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, application, form, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into d-tagatose, sorbitol, maltitol, and others. Based on application, it is analyzed across food & beverages, pharmaceutical & personal care products, and others. By form, it is spread across dry and liquid. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The low intensity sweeteners market report includes players such as Ingredion Incorporated, ADM, Anderson Advanced Ingredients, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères, Icon Foods, Bonumose Inc., Apura Ingredients, Hylen Co., Ltd, and Sweeteners Plus.

Key Drivers

Low intensity sweeteners are non-nutritive sweeteners that are used to sweeten food and beverages. These sweeteners are used in place of sugar or corn syrup to provide sweetness without the calories. Low intensity sweeteners are also known as artificial sweeteners, sugar substitutes, or non-nutritive sweeteners.

There are a variety of reasons why low intensity sweeteners are used. One reason is to reduce the calorie content of food and beverages. Low intensity sweeteners are often used in diet and sugar-free products to help people control their weight or blood sugar levels. Another reason for using low intensity sweeteners is to avoid the side effects of sugar, such as tooth decay.

