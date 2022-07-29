Mirror Coating Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

A mirror coating is a thin layer of material deposited on the surface of a mirror. The purpose of a mirror coating is to increase the reflectivity of the mirror, usually in the visible range of the electromagnetic spectrum. Mirror coatings can be applied to both glass and metal surfaces.

There are a variety of methods that can be used to apply a mirror coating. One common method is vacuum deposition, in which the coating material is placed in a vacuum chamber and heated until it vaporizes. The vapor then condenses on the surface of the mirror, forming a thin, even layer.

The mirror coatings market report is bifurcated on the basis of resin type, technology, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of resin type, it is segmented into polyurethane resin, epoxy resin, acrylic resin, and others. Based on technology, it is analyzed across water-based coatings, solvent-based coatings, and nanotechnology-based coatings. By end-use industry, it is spread across architectural, transportation, decorative, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

The mirror coatings market report includes players such as Arkema Group, Casix, Inc., Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., Diamon-Fusion International, Inc., FENZI S.p.A, Ferro Corporation, Glas Trosch Holding AG, Guardian Glass, Mader Group, and Pearl Nano, LLC.

The key drivers of Mirror Coatings market are the increasing demand for protective coatings from the construction and automotive industries, and the growing demand for energy-efficient coatings from the solar industry. The other drivers include the increasing demand for decorative coatings from the architecture and interior design industries, and the growing demand for anti-reflective coatings from the electronics and optoelectronics industries.

