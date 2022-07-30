Nutraceuticals Startup Announces Groundbreaking Approach to Proactive Health

Burlington, ON, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — The Sporing Company introduces MycoVeda™, combining the world’s oldest traditional medicines with cutting-edge modern research.

The mushroom-based nutraceuticals category in North America is about to get disrupted with new entrant, The Sporing Company, announcing 4 groundbreaking products with unique formulations and a powerful new format.

MycoVeda™: A Unique Approach

The Sporing Company is bringing together time-tested Ayurvedic herbs with the scientifically-proven benefits of functional mushrooms. Combining Ayurveda with the growing mountain of modern research in mycology offers an unprecedented opportunity for innovation and positive impact. The team calls these unique formulations MycoVeda™.

“This results in unique blends that provide near-instant effects as well as long-term gains,” assures Kurth, “The effects are palpable. You will notice the difference, both short term and long term.”

The Sporing Strip: A Powerful New Format

It’s not just about adding another capsule to the crowded nutraceutical market but doing it better and smarter. The company has invested in R&D to create more efficient delivery methods.

“With our capsules, you should be able to feel a benefit within about 20 minutes,” says Kurth, “With the new delivery methods currently being tested in our labs, we expect to deliver that same experience and more in 20 seconds.”

Launching Late 2022

The Sporing Company will be launching its first natural health products in Q4 of this year, with in-store availability in the Toronto, Ontario market and online availability across Canada. This will be followed by US and expanded distribution in the fall and winter of 2022.

The Sporing Company believes that its products will shake up the market when introduced, once consumers get an opportunity to compare their offerings with products currently available.

About The Sporing Company:

The Sporing Company was founded by David Kurth in Ontario, Canada, in 2019. Its initial focus was to raise awareness of the growing research in the benefits of psychedelic medicines. While it continues to maintain support for this research, The Sporing Company shifted gears in 2020 and is now focused on creating nutraceutical products that blend active mushrooms with ayurvedic herbs. As more and more people explore new ways to proactive health and actively seek out alternative solutions, The Sporing Company is taking a leadership role in bringing a new level of quality and innovation. It is committed to its vision of spreading the power of mushrooms to everyone, everywhere.

Please direct any media enquiries to David Kurth at info@sporingcompany.com or by phone at 1-800-882-9438. For more information visit https://www.sporingcompany.com/