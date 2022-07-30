EcoReturns Launches on AppSumo, To Enable D2C Brands Grow 10X By Reducing & Automating Returns

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — In a huge leap to prevent direct-to-consumer brands from the brunt of product returns, EcoReturns by Saara announces its launch on AppSumo – one of the largest platforms hosting over 1 million professionals for buying and selling digital products.

EcoReturns | Discover products. Stay weird. – AppSumo

EcoReturns is the only returns management software available in the market that reduces returns for online sellers. It also optimizes the end-to-end returns and exchange process. According to a report, eCommerce returns rates have gone up by 95% in the last 5 years, indicating the scope of EcoReturns to disrupt the space.

“The launch of EcoReturns on AppSumo not only introduces us to a wider audience but also allows online brand owners to think about the need for a returns management software. With a heavily discounted yearly deal, we want merchants to start looking at returns as not a cost center, but a profit center,” said Sachin Garg, CEO, and Founder of Saara.

EcoReturns is offering a yearly deal of $49 to all Sumo-lings or merchants who get the app via AppSumo.

This plan includes everything a merchant needs to start reducing and automating returns. Merchants can process an unlimited number of returns and can avail themselves of advanced features such as return risk assessment, AI-powered incentive engine and fraud prevention, automated label generation, and many more under the plan.

“One of the primary reasons for the launch on AppSumo is to be easily available to our customers. While we are already listed on the Shopify app store, we want to open up multiple avenues for merchants to access us,” Sachin further added.

About Saara: Saara is an eCommerce technology company that focuses on reducing the economic and environmental impact of product returns. Its star product – EcoReturns is an intelligent returns management software that reduces and automates returns for retailers and online brands. While Saara has witnessed a growth of 250% in the quarter ending March 2022, EcoReturns has prevented returns worth over $500,000 in the last 4 months. It boasts of a wide customer base including leading brands such as PVH, Mango, Flipkart, Wanderlooms, etc, and is additionally backed by Techstars, SAP.io, Plug&Play, and more such leaders in the industry.

For more details, visit https://saara.io

To know more about EcoReturns, visit EcoReturns – Sustainable Returns, Automated exchanges, and Discounted Labels | Shopify App Store