Future Electronics Wins Abracon’s 2021 Americas Fastest Growing Distributor Award

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has been awarded Americas Fastest Growing Distributor for 2021 by Abracon, an industry leader in electronic components.

“We are thrilled to receive this award from Abracon for our performance in the Americas region in 2021,” said Craig Sydell, Future’s Director of Product Marketing. “We have built an excellent relationship and a true partnership, with results that speak for themselves, and we look forward to continued success together.”

The award was presented to Future Electronics at EDS 2022 in Las Vegas.

“We are pleased to award Future Electronocs as our top growth partner in the Americas,” said Abracon Director of Global Distribution/EMS Chad VanDoorninck. “Their focus on stocking and selling the entire Abracon portfolio provided growth opportunities across all key customer verticals.”

Future Electronics outperformed all other distributors in the Americas region, generating industry leading sales growth on behalf of Abracon while effectively supported their customers’ needs in 2021.

Abracon is an industry leader in passive components, providing timing devices, RF and antenna, and inductor and connectivity solutions. Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is innovating for tomorrow’s designs with engineering, sales, and operations located around the globe.

For more information, and to order from the complete line of Abracon products, visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

