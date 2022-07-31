Fusion Protein Biosimilars Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2032

Biologic drugs are commonly used to treat various diseases but their high cost has raised the emerging scope for biosimilars in the market. A fusion protein biosimilars has come forth as a new modality, as an alternate of biologic products. The fusion protein biosimilars combines the customized pharmacological properties of biological ligands, together with multiple functions of the fragmented crystallizable domain of immunoglobulins.

The Fusion Protein Biosimilars Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Sandoz International GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Samsung Bioepis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan N.V., Novartis AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Celltrion Healthcare Co.Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma

Absolute Antibody

Bioverativ Therapeutics Inc.

Based on the product, the fusion protein biosimilars market has been segmented as Cytokines Recombinant protein Immunoglobin (Ig) fusion protein Parathyroid Hormone (PTPH) fusion protein Others

Based on application, the fusion protein biosimilars market has been segmented as Cancer HIV-AIDS Respiratory disease Cardiovascular disorder Ophthalmology Others

Based on end-users, the fusion protein biosimilars market has been segmented as Hospitals Research institutes



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

