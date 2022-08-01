Global Demand For Coating Binders Is Growing With A CAGR Of 3.1% During 2022-2032 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Coating Binders Market Analysis Report By Product Type (Alkyds, Acrylics, Epoxy, Polyesters), By Nature (Synthetic, Natural), By Technology (Waterborne, Solvent Based, Powder Coating), By Application (Architectural, Automotive Coating), By Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

Global coating binders market is estimated to be valued at USD 35,133 million in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 50,563 million by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022-2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Coating Binders Market Survey Report:

  • Arkema sa
  • ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC
  • BASF SE
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • H.B. Fuller company
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Stephan company
  • Synthomer plc
  • The Dow chemical company
  • THE Lubrizol corporation
  • The Sherwin-Williams Co.
  • Toray Industries, Inc.

Key Segments

  • By Product Type

    • Alkyds
    • Acrylics
    • Epoxy
    • Polyesters
    • Vinyl-Acrylics
    • Polyurethanes
    • Others

  • By Nature

    • Synthetic
    • Natural

  • By Technology

    • Waterborne Coating
    • Solvent Based Coating
    • Powder Coating
    • High Solids
    • UV Cure

  • By Application

    • Architectural Coating
    • Automotive Coating
    • Wood Coating
    • Industrial Coatings
    • Others

  • By Region

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

  • Coating Binders fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Coating Binders player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Coating Binders in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Coating Binders.

The report covers following Coating Binders Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Coating Binders market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Coating Binders
  • Latest industry Analysis on Coating Binders Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Coating Binders Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Coating Binders demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Coating Binders major players
  • Coating Binders Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Coating Binders demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

