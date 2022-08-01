Medical Camera Market Is Expected To Top A Valuation Of Us$ 5 Bn By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects the global medical camera market to have a positive outlook, expanding at a CAGR of above 8% across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Medical cameras are used to visualize internal body parts hidden by skin & bones for clinical purposes. These cameras are used in surgeries and other healthcare applications to record techniques, which further can be utilized for training and reviewing purposes.

Medical cameras are specialized types of camera that are used for documentation of clinical demonstration of patients, medical and surgical procedures, and medical devices. These are high-resolution cameras meant for obtaining enhanced and magnified images for clear diagnosis of any kind of injury, disease, or medical anomalies.

Technological advancements in medical cameras have facilitated more clarity in images and accurate diagnosis, which, in turn, has driven their demand over the years.

Request Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6636

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global medical camera market to top US$ 2 Bn by 2031.

Endoscopy segment projected to reach around US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031.

Dermatology segment projected to record around 5% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Market in Japan to record 4% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021- 2031.

China to reach projected market size above US$ 1.1 Bn by the year 2031.

Market in Canada projected to expand at above 5% CAGR over the next 10 years.

“Growing preference for high resolution digital images rendering excellent clarity & precision in medical & healthcare applications expected to boost demand for medical cameras,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6636

Market Competition

Companies leverage strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability. Companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working to strengthen their product capabilities.

In 2017, scientists at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, developed a medical camera that can see through the human body. These cameras are developed to track down endoscopy devices for the investigation of internal conditions.

In 2018, karlStroz launched a 4mm Endoscopic NIR/ICG Fluorescence Imaging System, enhancing minimally invasive neurosurgery.

In 2019, Olympus launched a small intestine endoscopy system, ‘Power Spiral’, in Asia, including Hong Kong and India, and also in Europe.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the medical camera market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (dental cameras, dermatology cameras, endoscopy cameras, ophthalmology cameras, and surgical microscopy cameras), sensor (charge couple devices (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide semiconductors (CMOS)), resolution (high definition cameras and standard definition cameras), and end user, (hospitals, diagnostic centers, and academic & research institutes, ambulatory surgery centers), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Buy Now https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6636

Key Market Segments in Medical Camera Industry Research

Type Dental Cameras Dermatology Cameras Endoscopy Cameras Ophthalmology Cameras Surgical Microscopy Cameras

Sensor Charge Couple Devices (CCD) Complementary Metal-oxide Semiconductors (CMOS)

Resolution High Definition Medical Cameras Standard Definition Medical Cameras

End User Medical Cameras for Hospitals Medical Cameras for Diagnostic Centers Medical Cameras for Academic and Research Institutes Medical Cameras for Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Competitive Landscape

Major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across several end-user industries.

In 2019, Carl Zeiss AG and the Christoffel Mission for the Blind (CBM) came together with a local partner, the Poona Blind Men Association, to open a new training center for the treatment of cataracts in Pune. The aim of this new center is to train ophthalmologists and medical personnel throughout the country in phacoemulsification, a modern surgical technique.

In 2020, Optomed Plc launched Aurora IQ camera with integrated AI for faster eye screening.

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556606785/image-annotation-tool-market-disruptive-financial-technology-will-multiply-with-a-stupendous-19-cagr

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: