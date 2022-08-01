Demand For Canned Salmon Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of Around 6.8% Through The End Of 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Global demand for canned salmon is surging due to increasing preference for nutritional seafood products. Growing awareness of the health benefits of salmon is fueling market growth. According to a recent Fact.MR study, demand for canned salmon is set to close in on a valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn in 2021, increasing at a CAGR of around 6.8% through the end of 2031. Protein nutrient in salmon helps in healing injuries, maintaining muscle mass, and maintaining bone health. Such benefits attract the fitness freak population to consume canned salmon, who need a constant intake of protein-based supplements for a healthy body.

Moreover, other key nutrients in canned salmon include vitamin B-12 and omega-3 fatty acids along with protein contents that help consumers maintain a healthy diet. Therefore, rising consumer preference for a healthy and balanced diet is increasing demand for seafood products such as canned salmon in the market. Growth in demand for canned salmon across the globe has compelled manufacturers to focus on innovation for gaining a larger consumer base. Manufacturers are coming up with varied options in terms of flavors, forms, price, packaging, and quantity. It has also resulted in the advancement of packaging of canned salmon that is suitable to all the consumers as per their preferences. Moreover, farmed salmon is gaining significant traction apart from wild salmon, which dominates the market, owing to the quality assurance that the manufacturers are providing with the help of forensic analysis of farmed salmon for quality check.

Key Segments Covered in Canned Salmon Industry Research

By Source Wild Canned Salmon Farmed Canned Salmon

By Species Atlantic Canned Salmon Pacific Canned Salmon Pink Sockeye Coho Chum Chinook

By Form Skinless Boneless Chunks Fillets

By Category Smoked Fish- In Oil/ Deep Fried Smoked Fish- Steamed Conventional/ Traditional

By Sales Channel Direct Sales of Canned Salmon Indirect Sales of Canned Salmon Modern Trade Convenience Stores Specialty Food Stores Wholesale Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Other Retail Formats



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for 61.8% of the North American market in 2021, supported by increase in manufacturing units of canned salmon.

According to Fact.MR’s analysis, Japan is estimated to account for 41.2% of the East Asian market share in 2021, supported by increase in the consumption of seafood.

Russia is a high potential market in Europe, accounting for 21.5% market share in 2021, supported by the popularity of plant-based seafood.

Wild source of canned salmon will hold nearly 67% of the market in 2021, on the back of increase in demand for protein-rich food.

Pacific species of canned salmon reflect around 82% market share, owing to increase in the demand for pink and sockeye canned salmon.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the demand for canned salmon presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for canned salmon based on source (wild and farmed), by species (atlantic and pacific-pink, sockeye, coho, chum, chinook), form (skinless boneless, chunks and fillets), category (smoked fish-in oil/ deep fried, smoked fish- steamed and conventional/ traditional), and sales channel (direct sales and indirect sales- modern trade, convenience stores, specialty food stores, wholesale stores, discount stores, online retail, other retail formats), across seven major regions of the world.

