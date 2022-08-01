Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Is Likely To Account For A Valuation Of Nearly US$ 7 Billion In The Year 2022

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

A recently revamped study published by Fact.MR anticipates that the global advanced metering infrastructure market is expected to reach US$ 16.57 Bn by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period, surging at a CAGR of 9%. AMI market growth may be ascribed to reasons such as rising power consumption, increased technical improvements in power generation, and depletion of non-renewable energy sources, to mention a few.

Power demand has risen sharply in emerging and developing economies as they grow and expand across several industries. Power generation and distribution rules and regulations are constantly changing, which is influencing the market for sophisticated metering infrastructure. From 2017 to 2021, sales of AMI increased at a CAGR of 7%.

Manufacturers are working hard to implement AMI and build a network for power management and distribution that is advanced enough to achieve optimum efficiency. Sustainability is a significant element impacting the worldwide advanced metering infrastructure industry’s trajectory and is predicted to be a prominent trend over the next decade.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of advanced metering infrastructure.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies in AMI market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, and SWOT analysis enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape:

In this study report, some of the leading companies in the AMI market, such as Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, and others, have been featured.

Itron, a producer of IoT solutions, has released a new household smart power meter for the German market, claiming that it will aid in the energy transition.

Siemens and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) together announced the deployment of over 200,000 smart meters in India’s capital, Delhi, in August 2021.

Key findings of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market study:

Regional breakdown of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

various regions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market.

Key Market Segments in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Industry Research:

· Device:

Smart Gas Meters Smart Water Meters Smart Electric Meters



