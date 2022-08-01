Consumer IAM Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Consumer IAM is a type of IAM that is designed for individuals who are using your company’s products or services. It allows them to manage their own account and access only the resources that they need. This type of IAM is often used in conjunction with other types of IAM, such as enterprise IAM, to provide a complete solution for managing access to your company’s resources.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in Consumer IAM technology:

1. The increasing use of biometrics for authentication.

2. The move towards cloud-based IAM solutions.

3. The increasing use of IAM solutions for fraud prevention.

Market Segments:

The Consumer IAM Market is segmented by component, solutions, deployment method, vertical and region. By component the market is divided into solutions and services. Based on solutions it is segmented into identity governance, identity verification and authentication, access management and authorization and behavior analytics. On the basis of deployment mode it is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. By vertical it is segmented into BFSI, hospitality, healthcare, retail and e-commerce. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Key Market Players:

The Consumer IAM Market includes players such as IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, Broadcom, Okta, Akamai Technologies, Ping Identity, ForgeRock and Loginradius.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the Consumer IAM market. Firstly, the need for better security and authentication methods is driving businesses to adopt Consumer IAM solutions.

Secondly, the increasing number of online and mobile users is another driver for Consumer IAM adoption. And lastly, the increasing number of data breaches is also motivating businesses to invest in Consumer IAM solutions.

Finally, the increasing number of data breaches is also motivating businesses to invest in Consumer IAM solutions. This is because Consumer IAM can help businesses to better protect their customer data, as well as improve their authentication methods.

