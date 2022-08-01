Southeast Asia Personal Protective Equipment Market Detailed Analysis by Latest Trends 2027

Southeast Asia Personal Protective Equipment Industry Overview

The Southeast Asia personal protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The presence of stringent guidelines regarding occupational health and safety is projected to spur Personal Protective Equipment market over the forecast period.

Southeast Asia Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Southeast Asia personal protective equipment market on the basis of product, end-use and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Head, Eye & Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Protective Footwear, Fall Protection and Hand Protection.

The hand protection product segment led the market in 2019 and accounted for 27.1% of the overall revenue share. Growing demand for the product in industrial manufacturing, chemical production, and building and construction industries is projected to drive the segment over the next few years.

Growing usage of durable protective clothing in core industries including construction, oil and gas, and mining is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

Southeast Asia’s respiratory protective equipment market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027 on account of the growing demand for unpowered respirators predominantly in the petrochemical, mining, and oil and gas sectors.

The fall protection product segment is projected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027 owing to increasing awareness about employee safety norms across numerous industries including power generation, construction, and oil and gas is expected to fuel demand in this segment.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Transportation, Mining and Others.

Manufacturing was the largest end-use segment for personal protective equipment accounting for 23.3% of the market share in 2019. The growing manufacturing industry in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia is anticipated to augment the demand over the forecast period.

Personal protective equipment demand in the chemical industry in Southeast Asia is growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the significant growth of the chemical sector in countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam

The penetration of personal protective equipment in the construction industry accounted for 18.1% of the overall revenue in 2019 owing to the Increasing demand for better public infrastructure, such as harbors, airports, roadways, and rail transport systems are projected to drive the construction industry across the region.

The food industry is majorly dependent on quality control and hygiene on account of which the demand for personal protective equipment in the industry is expected to grow over the forecast period. Numerous processes in the food sector such as mixing, weighing, cutting, cleaning, dispensing, transportation, and warehousing may pose a great risk to the life of employees.

Southeast Asia Personal Protective Equipment Regional Outlook

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Vietnam



Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market comprises both global as well as regional players engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distributing personal protective equipment. PPE manufacturers are engaged in adopting various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, new product development, diversification, and geographical expansions.

Some prominent players in the Southeast Asia personal protective equipment market include:

DuPont

Ansell Ltd.

3M

Honeywell International, Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech Limited

Delta Plus Group

Uvex Safety Group

Mallcom (India) Ltd

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Bullard

ATG® – Intelligent Glove Solutions

Towa Corporation

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

