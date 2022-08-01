Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market : Investment, Business Outline, Insights, Scope and Forecasts to 2021-2031 | BASF SE, Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Henkel AG & Co KGaA

New York , 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Insect repellent active ingredients are substances that are effective at deterring and/or killing insects. The most common active ingredient in insect repellents is DEET, which is effective against a wide range of insects, including mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas. Other common active ingredients include picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, and IR3535. Insect repellents typically come in the form of sprays, creams, or lotions, and can be applied to the skin or clothing.

Key Trends

Insect repellent active ingredients technology is constantly evolving as manufacturers strive to create products that are more effective and longer lasting. One of the key trends is the use of natural ingredients such as essential oils. These ingredients are often more effective than synthetic chemicals and are safer to use, particularly for children. Another trend is the development of products that can be applied directly to the skin, rather than being sprayed on. These products are often more convenient to use and provide better protection against biting insects.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market are the increasing global population, the rise in the number of people travelling to tropical and subtropical countries, the increasing awareness of the dangers of insect-borne diseases, and the availability of new and more effective insect repellent products.

Market Segments

By Type

DEET

Picaridin

EBAPP

PMD

DEPA

Others

By Insect Type

Mosquitoes

Ticks

Bugs

Key Players

BASF SE

Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

MERCK Group

S C Johnson & Sons Inc.

Dabur

Godrej Group

PT Herlina Indah

Sawyer

