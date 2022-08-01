Penetration Testing Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2021-2031 | Secureworks, Sciencesoft, Acunetix, Netsparkar

New York , 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Global Penetration Testing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Penetration Testing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Penetration testing, also known as pen testing or ethical hacking, is the practice of testing a computer system, network, or web application to find vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit.

Penetration tests can be used to test for a variety of security issues, such as weak passwords, unpatched software vulnerabilities, and misconfigured systems. Pen tests can be conducted manually or with automated tools.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in penetration testing technology:

The rise of cloud-based services: Cloud-based services are becoming more popular, as they offer a number of advantages over traditional on-premises solutions. This means that more businesses are storing sensitive data in the cloud, which can make them a target for attackers.

The growth of mobile devices: Mobile devices are becoming increasingly popular and are being used for a variety of tasks, including accessing corporate data. This makes them a potential target for attackers, who can exploit vulnerabilities to gain access to sensitive information.

Key Drivers

One of the most important drivers is the increasing awareness of organizations about the importance of penetration testing in ensuring the security of their systems and data. Another key driver is the growing number of cyber-attacks and data breaches that have been occurring in recent years. This has led to a greater demand for penetration testing services in order to assess the security of systems and identify vulnerabilities that could be exploited by attackers.

Market Segments

By Type

Network Penetration Testing

Web Application Penetration Testing

Mobile Application Penetration Testing

Social Engineering Penetration Testing

Wireless Network Penetration Testing Services

Others

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Key Players

Rapid7

Fireeye

Micro Focus

IBM

Secureworks

Sciencesoft

Acunetix

Netsparkar

Veracode

