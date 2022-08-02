Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center Offers Innovative Programs

Antioch, California, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center is pleased to announce that they offer innovative programs to reduce stress and help families plan the perfect memorial for their loved ones. Their compassionate staff understands their clients’ emotions and aims to help them plan a funeral that would make their loved ones proud without financial stress.

Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Home wants to help families that can’t afford a funeral to plan one that meets their needs and budget. Although they charge for their services, they show compassion for families and offer innovative programs that make funerals more affordable. These programs provide financial assistance to reduce costs, free options in some situations, and faith-based programs to assist individuals in meeting their religion’s requirements for a funeral service.

Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center wants every family to celebrate their loved ones as they see fit. They work closely with families to plan funerals that honor loved ones and provide a suitable sendoff. Their team invites families to consult with them to learn about available programs and find out whether they qualify for assistance.

Anyone interested in learning about the innovative programs offered can find out more by visiting the Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center website or calling 1-925-757-0658.

About Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center: Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center is a full-service funeral home and cemetery offering burial and cremation services. They work with families to help them plan a funeral that honors loved ones. Clients work with a compassionate team that aims to reduce stress during funeral planning.

