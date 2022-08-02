Pursuit Technology launches ‘The Strategic L&D Podcast’ as part of Acorn Labs

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Earlier this year, Pursuit Technology jumped headfirst into the strategic L&D movement with the launch of Acorn Labs, a space on the web for the latest research and findings from industry leading learning professionals. A new part of Acorn Labs launched just this week – The Strategic L&D Podcast. Hosted by Pursuit’s Managing Director and Co-Founder Blake Proberts, The Strategic L&D podcast delves into what key L&D opinion leaders are doing today to ensure they deliver a strategically impactful L&D function.

The Strategic L&D podcast covers a wide array of content areas including aligning learning strategy to business strategy, what learning strategies best remedy identified organisation under-performance, how to execute on leading practices in L&D strategy and how to ensure L&D is seen as a strategic partner to the business.

Pursuit launched The Strategic L&D Podcast as a way for L&D practitioners to have a space that’s focused on learning how to drive further maturity in their L&D strategies from peers. The podcast is a perfect fit for Pursuit’s company focus to help HR, L&D and WFP leaders use data to prove their strategic impact, a rather difficult feat.

“We have learnt so much from having conversations with amazing peers in our industry,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director). “I am very excited to bring these conversations to the public and hopefully provide insights into some incredible companies L&D strategies, including what has and hasn’t worked.”

The Strategic L&D Podcast is always interested in hearing from new guests who’d like to appear on the show. If you’re working in the L&D space and value a strategic approach, you can reach out to us here: hello@acornlms.com.

The first two episodes of the newly released podcast went live on July 26th 2022. Ant Pugh, a leading L&D performance consultant, joins Blake in the first. The second welcomes Melinda Varley, the Learning and Development Manager from the JAS-ANZ.

The Strategic L&D podcast can be found on most common platforms including Spotify, Apple, Google, Anchor, Amazon Music, and more. Each episode is also released in video form on Pursuit’s YouTube channel. You can find your way to the podcast and all its locations here: https://anchor.fm/acorn-lms

Pursuit Technology is one of Australia’s fastest growing HR technology companies. Pursuit, via Acorn LMS, takes a different view to strategically enabling HR and L&D teams compared to traditional providers. Rather than focusing on analytics after learning experience, their products use workforce planning and capability frameworks prior to any learning. By linking to a company’s strategy, Pursuit products can inform organisational capability gaps and suggest education, deliver this education, then measure the impact – proving business impact by the HR and L&D team in a quantifiable way.