Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center Has Served Families for Decades

Lafayette, California, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center is pleased to announce that they have served families for decades, providing personalized funeral services to meet their needs. Over the last 44 years, they have performed more than 12,000 internment services for clients.

Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center provides burial and funeral services for members of Catholic parishes throughout the Contra Costa County area. They recognize the value of creating personalized services that help families grieve their loved ones and remember their lives. Memorial services are a time to reflect on an individual’s life and honor their memory. The staff at this funeral center aims to help families plan a funeral that achieves these goals.

Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Home provides various burial options, including traditional ground burials, mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches. They work closely with families to choose funeral details that honor their loved ones and satisfy their requirements. Families can trust the team to provide suitable options with affordable financing options that make the ideal funeral possible.

Anyone interested in learning about their services can find out more by visiting the Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center website or calling 1-925-932-0900.

About Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center: Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center is a full-service funeral center offering burial, cremation, and funeral services to area families. Their staff helps individuals preplan a funeral or families plan a memorial to honor a loved one. They offer affordable funeral options that support families as they grieve.

Company: Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center

Address: 1965 Reliez Valley Road

City: Lafayette

State: CA

Zip code: 94549

Telephone number: 1-925-932-0900

Fax number: 1-925-932-0993