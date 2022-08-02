Top Functionalities of Education ERP Software

The modules listed above are the most important; a full-fledged Education ERP, such as Solution Nexxt ERP, has 13 modules and can manage the entire student life cycle, from admission to course completion and graduation for higher education. It can manage all departments in your institute using analytics and reporting for centralised monitoring across a group of institutes.

Here are the most important functions of ERP for Education

Function1: Facilitate admissions processes

The admissions process entails the sale of forms, the inquiry and submission of forms and application forms, the submission of documents, and a variety of other activities. Higher education adds another layer of complexity to the diverse selection process for college admission. All of the above processes can be combined into one system with the help of an education ERP system. This simplifies and simplifies the work.

Function2: Manage Courses and Programs

To attract a large number of students, higher education institutions offer a wide range of courses and programmes. Keeping manual records of all of these courses can be a daunting task. A management system for an institute’s ERP system can create and manage the various programmes used in your institution. It also allows students to enrol or not based on their needs.

Function 3: Efficient Examination Management:

Exams are a task in and of themselves; there are numerous pre- and post-examination operations involved, such as finalising the examination schedule, setting up the exam centre, staff allocation, assessment scheme setup, exam execution, results declaration and distribution, and so on. The examination module in education ERP includes a comprehensive set of features designed to improve the efficiency of the examination process. You can also control the type of marking you want to use with Solution nexxt ERP. It can also provide a relative grading system to help your institute’s overall performance.

Function 4: Easily Govern Institute Administration:

Controlling hostel, transportation, inventory, and other administration activities becomes easier with ERP implementation in your institution. It gives you access to minute details about administration activities and ancillary units critical to the operation of educational institutions such as hostels, transportation, inventory, and so on. For example, with the hostel management module, you can enter the physical design of your hostel, such as the number of rooms, floor, bed, and so on. The transportation module provides you with real-time geolocation data for your institute’s vehicles.

Control hostel, transportation, and inventory

Nowadays, almost every educational institution offers a hostel and transportation services. You can control every detail associated with hostels, transportation, and inventory if you implement.You can also enter the physical style of your hostel, such as the number of rooms, floor, bed, and so on, into the hostel management system. With the transportation module, you can track the real-time location of buses, record complete driver and vehicle information, and much more.

Function 6: Integrate institute’s finances

You’ll be relieved to learn that a school management system can also manage your school’s finances. Using a single ERP, it can manage fees and bill payments, employee payrolls, student scholarships, and sponsorship. With a single click, you can access all financial records. It is possible to generate reports on bills, receipts, outstanding payments, account settlements, and so on.

Conclusion

An ERP solution for educational institutions can do a lot. Technology is the future of educational administration. We encourage you to learn more about the technology and give it a shot.

Do you think you could try it for your institute?

